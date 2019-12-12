Acadia Handbell Choir concert, sing-along set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Acadia Handbell Choir will hold a concert and sing-along Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The choir will perform a mix of traditional carols and holiday tunes.

Audience members are invited to raise their voices in a sing-along for the second part of the program. After the performance all are welcome to come up and try the bells for themselves.

The Acadia Handbell Choir was formed in 1978 and still has four original members ringing with the group today. The choir is supported through grants from the Hattie A. and Fred C. Lynam Trust and enjoys sponsorship from the Somesville Union Meeting House UCC Church where the bells are stored and rehearsals are held.

Handbell choirs are carefully choreographed so that the entire group acts as a single instrument. Just as the music is made by individual bells ringing together, the choir works together cooperatively to run the group with various members taking on roles related to finance, scheduling concerts, technical coaching, music conducting, bell repair, ordering and filing music, transporting equipment, communications and other tasks as needed.

Contact 244-7065.