Acadia entrance fees waived on holiday weekend

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Entrance fees will be waived here on the Saturday and Sunday of Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11 and 12, as part of the National Park Service’s annual fee-free program.

The waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

The entrance fee at Acadia is $25 per vehicle, $20 per motorcycle, for seven days. Walkers and bicyclists can get a weekly pass for $12. An annual pass to Acadia costs $50.

Although there is only one entrance fee station at Acadia, on the Park Loop Road near Sand Beach, all visitors to the park are required to have a pass. The entire park is a federal fee area.

As part of stepped-up compliance efforts earlier this summer, rangers began issuing tickets to parked vehicles not displaying a pass. Although the fine for not having a pass is $130, the park’s policy is that anyone who shows they already had a pass or buys one within 24 hours of getting a ticket can have it voided. The places to obtain a pass or waiver include the Sand Beach entrance station, Hulls Cove Visitors Center, Thompson Island Information Center, Blackwoods and Seawall campgrounds, Schoodic Woods Campground and the Village Green Information Center in Bar Harbor.

A total of 80 percent of entrance fees collected in Acadia remain in the park to help support operations and the visitor experience. Fees also provide the major source of support for the Island Explorer shuttle bus system. Visit friendsofacadia.org/visiting-acadia.