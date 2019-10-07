About a bucket

BAR HARBOR — Charlotte Crowder will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. for a preschool special story time with her book “A Fine Orange Bucket.”

“A Fine Orange Bucket” follows the bucket as it travels off the coast of Downeast Maine. Along the way, children learn about sailing, sea creatures and lobstering. After reading the story, kids can learn how to tie a bowline.

Crowder lives and writes on the coast of Maine. She is a medical writer and editor, but she also writes fiction for children and adults. Her short stories for adults have been published in Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Magazine, The Maine Review, Boston Literary Magazine and Brilliant Flash Fiction.

Books will be on sale that day courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.