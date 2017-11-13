Abbe to untangle Thanksgiving myths

BAR HARBOR — A Thanksgiving Dialogue Program around the myths of Thanksgiving and its implications for Native peoples will take place at the Abbe Museum on Monday, Nov. 20, from 12-1 p.m.

The museum’s education team will facilitate a discussion and guide guests through the history and imagery that surrounds one of the most popular and quintessentially American holidays. This program untangles fact from fiction, dispelling myths about the holiday and sharing new stories about how Thanksgiving traditions have developed.

The program is free and open to the public.