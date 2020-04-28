Abbe Museum’s annual Indian Market to go virtual

BAR HARBOR — Last month the Abbe Museum canceled their upcoming Abbe Museum Indian Market (AMIM), scheduled for May 15-17. “The current public health crisis has created circumstances beyond our control.” Executive Director and Senior Partner to Wabanaki Nations Chris Newell said, “In the interest of public health, the health of the artists, our staff and the many volunteers, the Abbe Museum feels this is not only appropriate, but necessary.”

The Indian Market was created to shine a bright light on Wabanaki artists and deepen the economic impact of art making for tribal communities. But with more and more people connecting virtually, it became possible for the Abbe to consider bringing the market into a digital space, continuing its work toward creating accessible economic opportunities and supporting the preservation of cultural art forms. From here, Digital AMIM was born.

Digital AMIM will be a one-day online event scheduled from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. Event goers will have the chance to meet some of the 2020 Abbe Museum Indian Market artists, learning more about them, their process and their body of work, allowing artists to connect directly with the community to educate and also sell their wares. In addition to spotlighting artists, Digital AMIM will include performances (ranging from dancers to singers and everything in between) and educational programming. At the end of the evening, there will also be a film screening and panel discussion.

“We are extremely excited about Digital AMIM.” said Newell.

The Museum will communicate more details about Digital AMIM on its website www.abbemuseum.org/digitalamim, including information about the schedule and participating artists. There you will also find artist profiles, which will introduce you to all of the artists accepted into this year’s Abbe Museum Indian Market, ahead of the digital event.