A high flying ensemble

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church presents the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of America Band on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

“Heritage Brass is a pioneering symphonic brass ensemble that brings the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage,” a statement from the band said. “This ensemble of professional airman-musicians presents a diverse repertoire featuring orchestral transcnpt1ons, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, new compositions and distinctive arrangements.”

The band includes Master Sgt. Ryan Heseltine on French horn, Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Rattay on trumpet, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Moore on tuba, Senior Airman Douglas Jones on Tuba and Airmen 1st Class Brian Bean on trumpet, Brian Logan on euphonium, Andrew Reich on trombone, Levi Cull on percussion and Jarrett Kocan on trumpet.

Activated in 1941, The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring public patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps among all the US military service branches. These world-class musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. They travel throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, presenting over 300 events annually for the general public and in support of airman morale and protocol events.

Visit the band’s website: www.heritageofamericaband.af.mil.