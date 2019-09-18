A common thread: Quilts, history and culture

TREMONT — Since humans first figured out how to pierce a quill, sliver of bone or ivory and thread it with sinew or silk, humankind — to a large extent womenkind — have been employing the needle arts to create clothing, bedding, and other necessities and domestic comforts.

Eventually, being human, these needle workers found ways to express their creativity — explore design motifs, colorful dyes and even tell stories with these utilitarian objects. One of the most enduring and popular examples of these fabrications is the quilt.

The Tremont Historical Society presents an exhibit of modern and contemporary quilts at Pacific Hall, the temporary home of the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, during September and October. Among the dozen or so featured quilts are several donations from the Tremont Historical Society’s museum featuring classic and unique patterns.

Linda Robinson, a member of Island Quilters, will give a slide show and talk on the history and art of quilting on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Pacific Hall.

Robinson’s talk will touch on traditional quilt patterns and the social fellowship of quilting bees. She’ll also discuss how quilts, in addition to relating personal, community and American history, were sometimes used to embed secret messages for the underground railroad that helped bring enslaved people to freedom.

“In an era without the luxuries of leisure time and disposable income, needlework and quilting provided a creative outlet for women,” organizers said. “These utilitarian objects doubled as an art form and are an important part of American history.”

The exhibit also includes a large collection of handmade quilts from local needle crafters — past and present — on loan from the Historical Society, private collectors and quilt makers, which represent traditional designs, such as log-cabin, starburst and honeycomb patterns as well as whimsical embroidery. There are embellished children’s comforters, simple block patterns and original contemporary designs, some of which bear important messages for our modern age.

