A capella group to make MDI debut

BAR HARBOR —A capella choir Divisi will make its Mount Desert Island debut Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church with “A Contemporary Christmas.”

Local singers Amy Kurman, Michael Marion and Claire Picard are members of the Bangor-based, 22-voice ensemble directed by Molly J. Webster. The group sings contemporary choral music — composed or arranged by people who are all still alive, most of whom are under 50 years old — in 8-part or even 16-part harmony.

The concert features modern arrangements of many beloved carols including “Silent Night,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “There is no Rose” as well as several secular works celebrating the impending winter and the joy that can be found in it.

Webster, originally from Patten, graduated from the University of Maine with undergraduate degrees in music education and vocal performance and a master’s degree in choral conducting. She serves as music director at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, directs New Renaissance Singers and Husson University Singers and teaches private voice lessons at Main Street Music Studios.

Admission to the concert is a suggested donation of $15.

Contact divisichoir@gmail.com.