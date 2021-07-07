A busy, drizzly Fourth of July; traffic up 38 percent

BAR HARBOR — Parade spectator-lined streets and crowds flocking to Acadia National Park weren’t just signs of tourists and locals celebrating the Fourth of July holiday — they also symbolized life returning to a sense of normalcy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT), the counting station at the Thompson Island Bridge in Trenton saw a raw count of 158,642 vehicles from June 29 to July 5. That figure is up 38 percent from last year’s holiday, but down 4 percent from 2019, with the overcast weather Saturday and drizzly day on Sunday potentially playing a factor in vehicle travel.

Even with the rain, local businesses felt the uptick in visitors.

“I think overall, businesses did very well,” said Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson. The rain may have even helped attract customers to downtown businesses, he said, as people avoided venturing out into Acadia National Park.

Some lodging establishments reported cancellations from visitors who looked ahead to the weather forecast. Otherwise, “occupancy was quite high,” he said.

The Bar Harbor parade — which went on despite the rain Sunday — still attracted viewers.