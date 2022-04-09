Bass Harbor Library to offer onsite computer training classes 

BERNARD — Beginning April 12, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will offer on-site digital literacy and computer training classes through the National Digital Equity Center. These are live, onsite trainings with NDEC trainers via Zoom at the library. Bring your own device or reserve a library Mac computer. Registration is required and space is limited. All classes will be held at Bass Harbor Memorial Library, 89 Bernard Road, Bernard.

To register, go to http://bassharborlibrary.com/digital-literacy-classes. For help registering or for more information, call the library at (207) 244-3798.



Classes

Tuesday, April 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Learning About Devices. Learn about different digital devices from servers to smartphones in this informative class.

Tuesday, May 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Getting TV and Phone Services Over the Internet. Learn how to use internet-based television and phone services to save money.

Thursday, May 19, 6-7 p.m., Applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program extends and amends the Emergency Broadband Benefit, an FCC program that was put in place to help connect low-income families and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to broadband. The Emergency Broadband Benefit was replaced by the Affordable Connectivity Program effective in December. Learn how to apply for this benefit and what to expect.

Thursdays, June 2, 9 and 16, 5-6 p.m., Introduction to Google Drive & Google Docs. Learn how to use Google’s free cloud-based apps to create and store files online.