Saturday - Jul 11, 2020
Great Wass Lighthouse PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

Climate change effects on your neighborhood

July 10, 2020 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBORWhat will our shoreline look like in the future? On Tuesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host The Nature Conservancy’s Climate Adaptation Program Director Jeremy Bell as he presents a new tool developed in partnership with Bowdoin Collegethe Coastal Risk Explorerthat enables Maine communities to assess and respond to areas vulnerable to flooding. Datasets show homes, roads and emergency services that would be affected with each additional foot of water.  

To register for this virtual talk and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email[email protected]. 