50K run to raise funds for Wild Acadia project 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — “Acadia is my favorite place on earth,” Pat Sandefur said back in May.

He has been coming to Acadia for 58 years, his wife for 33 years and his children for their entire lives. The Sandefur family lives in Burlington, Conn., where Pat has a customer service consulting firm called Bass Harbor Group.

His passion is long distance running, and on June 8 he will bring that passion to Acadia to raise money for Friends of Acadia’s environmental initiative called Wild Acadia. He plans to run 50 kilometers – that’s 31.1 miles – around the eastern half of the park. And he is asking people to support him by donating to Wild Acadia, which is helping the park explore ways to manage ecosystems so that it is better equipped to handle changing environmental conditions.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about social responsibility,” Sandefur said. “I decided I wanted to do something to combat climate change, and I wanted to scale it to something local, something I love. I’ve been worried for quite a while about climate change and its impact on Acadia.

“So, I thought this year when I go to Acadia, rather than just picking a beautiful morning and trying to catch the sunrise on my run, I’m going to run 30 to 35 miles through the park, and I’m going to do it to do some good.”

Sandefur has set up a website for donations, www.bassharborgroup.com/donat, which links to Friends of Acadia’s website and its donations page.

His run will start and end at his campsite in Blackwoods Campground. He said he expects a few other people to do at least part of the run with him.