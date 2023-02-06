Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — Holly and Jamie Riordan of Whistle Pig Farm received a call on Feb. 1 from a Maine Department of Animal Welfare agent who told Jamie he was in a jam. He asked if the farmer could take in a horse that very same night.

When Animal Welfare stepped in, the young horse was found starving and cold inside of a dog kennel. They seized her and drove her from somewhere near Bucksport to Whistle Pig Farm, located on the shore of Pretty Marsh Harbor. The Riordans will rehabilitate New Girl at their rescue farm by the sea and then rehome her somewhere safe.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

