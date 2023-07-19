Volunteers needed for cancer patient meal program Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Volunteers are needed for the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s Home Cooked Healing program. Both cooks and meal delivery drivers are needed.Meals are prepared by home cooks according to the patients’ individual dietary needs and preferences. Meals are delivered directly to their door or can be picked up at center.Volunteers are required to be certified through Maine’s ServSafe program or Eat Well Volunteer Training. The center will arrange for training and testing if necessary.Those interested may contact the center by Sept. 1 to register for ServSafe training. For more information, call (207) 664-0339 or email akurman@bethwrightcancercenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Beth C Wright Cancer Resource Center Home Cooked Healing Cancer Care Volunteering Recommended for you Popular APPLL v. Bar Harbor trial concludes One man shot, two charged with attempted murder Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival High school custodian for 46 years died July 5 Be on the lookout for rusty patched bumble bees Local Events Digital Edition July 13, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features