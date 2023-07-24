BAR HARBOR — There are plenty of ways for folks to spend a summer evening. Some like to exercise and head to a yoga class; others like to have a beer. In this town, there is a class where you can downward dog and down a beer.
Local yoga teacher Jen Bezanson Byer and Bar Harbor Beer Works have partnered to create Yoga on Tap, a $25 yoga class that comes with a free beer. Yoga practitioners get together at 5 p.m. every Thursday in the restaurant’s newly renovated event space.
Byer says the class is a “light and fun” vinyasa flow. Vinyasa is a style of yoga that focuses on fluid motion between poses. Then, after getting their blood flowing, everybody has a beer at the bar.
The idea came from Kristi Bond, the restaurant’s owner. “It was something I had noticed breweries were doing around the country while I was traveling, and it caught my eye,” she said.
The event space above Bar Harbor Beer Works, which was once Carmen Verandah, was renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This was another way for people to see the new space,” Bond added. “It is a great place to do yoga.” The spacious room, with checkered tiled flooring and a large bar, looks over the village green.
Bond approached Byer with the Yoga on Tap idea and the two worked together to plan it. This included Bond getting yoga mats, sponsored by Mason’s Brewing Company, so that students don’t need to worry about bringing their own. Sometimes the class includes a giveaway, and the lucky winner can walk away with a Mason’s Brewing Company yoga mat of their own.
The first Yoga on Tap class was in early June.
Byer said she can see how some may be confused or skeptical of Yoga on Tap. “Yoga is supposed to be healthy, and beer is not,” she laughed. “But I am just giving it a whirl – it is fun.”
Byer has taught a variety of interesting yoga classes throughout 25 or so years of yoga instruction. She has taught yoga in Rwanda, she has taught classes for garbage collectors in Texas and she has also taught a yoga class for stuntmen.
“I had heard of breweries doing this kind of class in Texas and in Florida when I lived there,” she said, “but I had never taught one.”
Byer enjoys having a beer after class too, usually a chocolatey stout or blueberry beer. She said she sometimes even mixes them together.
Bar Harbor Beer Works has over 32 different Maine made beers on tap. “We are not a brewery,” Bond said. “But we hope that if you come here, there is not a Maine beer that you want to try that we don’t have.”
“We have had people come in for lunch who then come back later for yoga,” said Bond. Often, the class is also conveniently timed prior to live music performances in the restaurant.
So far, Byer and Bond say the class is a success although turnout is low, so head over to Bar Harbor Beer Works at 5 p.m. on Thursdays to stretch out and chill out.