Lifestyle

Yoga on Tap

Yoga on Tap, taught by Jen Bezanson Byer and hosted by Bar Harbor Beer Works, is a yoga class that comes with a beer.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JEN BENZANSON BYER

BAR HARBOR — There are plenty of ways for folks to spend a summer evening. Some like to exercise and head to a yoga class; others like to have a beer. In this town, there is a class where you can downward dog and down a beer.

Local yoga teacher Jen Bezanson Byer and Bar Harbor Beer Works have partnered to create Yoga on Tap, a $25 yoga class that comes with a free beer. Yoga practitioners get together at 5 p.m. every Thursday in the restaurant’s newly renovated event space.