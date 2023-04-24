Lifestyle

Osprey cam in Lamoine

A view of the osprey nesting pair on the nesting platform in Lamoine that was built by Versant Power in 2020.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VERSANT POWER

LAMOINE — An osprey pair that nests in Lamoine each spring has returned for a third time to a platform placed by Versant Power to deter the birds from nesting near power lines. Versant crews installed a live-streaming solar powered camera on the platform that is available 24/7 at www.versantpower.com.

“We heard from customers last year that the camera could be better positioned to see more of the nest,” said Logan MacDonald, environmental supervisor at Versant Power. “The line department helped us reposition the camera this year from higher up so everyone can enjoy watching the ospreys build up their nest and see the chicks hatch, be fed and grow.”