LAMOINE — An osprey pair that nests in Lamoine each spring has returned for a third time to a platform placed by Versant Power to deter the birds from nesting near power lines. Versant crews installed a live-streaming solar powered camera on the platform that is available 24/7 at www.versantpower.com.
“We heard from customers last year that the camera could be better positioned to see more of the nest,” said Logan MacDonald, environmental supervisor at Versant Power. “The line department helped us reposition the camera this year from higher up so everyone can enjoy watching the ospreys build up their nest and see the chicks hatch, be fed and grow.”
Ospreys generally lay their eggs in May, their chicks hatch in June and they migrate south in August and September.
Around coastal areas like Lamoine, ospreys tend to build nests at the top of utility poles, which present a danger to the birds as well as safety concerns and risk of electrical service disruptions to humans. In response to a nest near power lines catching fire in August of 2020, Versant employees designed and built an alternate nesting platform to protect the birds, the environment and the public.
Ospreys are federally protected birds under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Versant worked closely with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on this project. The intent of the osprey camera is solely to allow the public to observe the birds. Versant does not intervene in the natural processes of osprey nesting.