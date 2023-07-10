SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will bring two acclaimed Maine children’s book authors to town on Friday, July 21, for a meet and greet and book signing.
Authors Jennifer Jacobsen and Betty Culley will be at the pop-up bookshop in front of Pemetic School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine.
Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event; all proceeds support IRW’s programming. Both authors will feature books for children set in Maine, including “Small as an Elephant,” which takes place in Acadia National Park.
Culley, who lives in central Maine, is the award-winning author of young adult and middle grade novels. Her debut novel, “Three Things I Know Are True,” was a Kids’ Indie Next List Top Ten Pick, an ALA-YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults Nominee, an ALA-YALSA Quick Pick and a Junior Library Guild selection. She is a registered nurse who worked in obstetrics and pediatric home hospice.
Jacobsen is a graduate of Harvard Graduate School of Education, is the author of award-winning children’s books including “Small as an Elephant” (IRA Young Adult’s Choice, Parents’ Choice Gold Award), “Paper Things” (ILA Social Justice Award, NTCE Charlotte Huck Honorable Mention) and “The Dollar Kids” illustrated by Ryan Andrews (ABA IndieNext List and Bank Street Best Book of the Year).
Her newest launches are a chapter book series “Twig and Turtle: Big Move to a Tiny House,” a middle grade romance “Crashing in Love” and a picture book “Oh, Chickadee!” She lives in Maine.
IRW is a nonprofit headquartered in Southwest Harbor, with a mission to inspire a love of reading and learning in children living on Maine’s coastal islands and in rural Washington County. To date, IRW has distributed more than 26,000 books to Maine children.