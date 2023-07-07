Lifestyle

Don and Nancy Featherstone

The late Don Featherstone, inventor of the plastic pink flamingo, and his wife Nancy enjoy the 2012 Flamingo Festival in Southwest Harbor.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Peace, Love and Flamingos is the theme for this year's Flamingo Festival, and the pink birds have already started popping up on local lawns in preparation for the event, which will take place July 15-17.

Diana Novella, the events and community relations director at Harbor House, the host of the festival, said that the multi-day fundraiser has been a tradition in town for well over 20 years.