SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Peace, Love and Flamingos is the theme for this year's Flamingo Festival, and the pink birds have already started popping up on local lawns in preparation for the event, which will take place July 15-17.
Diana Novella, the events and community relations director at Harbor House, the host of the festival, said that the multi-day fundraiser has been a tradition in town for well over 20 years.
“It's just fun," she said.
This year, festival staples, such as the parade and the steel drum concert are complemented by newer activities like a Coast Guard open house.
The weekend will kick off Saturday, July 15, with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m., prepared by Coast Guard members before the parade makes its way down Main Street at 9:30.
"The parade is so much fun," Novella said. "People go all out and it's very pink and there's candy being thrown and there's music." Novella explained that people often show up early in the morning to set up their seats for the parade.
Once the marchers have made their way to Clark Point Road, kids’ carnival games, a T-ball game and a bounce house will be available to keep the kiddies entertained from 10 a.m. until noon or 1 p.m. Over 40 vendors will be selling handmade goods at the craft fair that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Down Clark Point Road, the Coast Guard will have an open house where community members can learn about everyday happenings on the base. And in the American Legion Hall, the Southwest Harbor Library book sale will offer hundreds of used books.
On Sunday, the craft fair and book sales continue, running the same hours as Saturday. In the evening, from 5-7 p.m., a Polo & Yacht Club Cocktail Party will take place at the Causeway Club Barn, with hors d'oeuvres, drinks and dancing.
“People can prebuy tickets [for the cocktail party] here at Harbor House or they can go and just purchase right at the Causeway Club," Novella said. Tickets cost $50 per person.
The evening will end with a performance by Flash in the Pans! steel drum group at 7:30 p.m. on the Pemetic Green.
The final event of the festival happens on Monday, July 17, with a comical Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers show, “The Legend of the Banana Kid," at 6 p.m. Novella said it will feel kind of like a campout since it will be under the tent with hot dogs and ice cream for purchase.
Not only is the weekend fun, but it also offers fundraising opportunities for community organizations. Book sale profits go toward the library, steel drum concert proceeds go to the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service, and high school students will be selling snow cones to fundraise for a school trip to Guatemala. The festival also offers an opportunity for local artists and crafters to sell their wares.
"We do it because it is an event for the community," Novella said.
Flamingos are available for purchase at Harbor House at 329 Main St., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to get an original Don Featherstone Flamingo box set of two for $25. One flamingo is standing upright while the other is leaning down as if it is eating.
Featherstone invented these plastic flamingos in 1957 while working for Union Products in Massachusetts. Novella said Featherstone and his wife Nancy used to be regulars at the festival, always dressed in matching, flamingo-themed outfits.