BAR HARBOR — Staff at Acadia National Park are expecting a very busy 2023 summer season.
The National Park Service looks forward to welcoming visitors to the park this season and has released information and tips on how to make the visit safe and enjoyable.
The Park Loop Road opened to motor vehicles on April 15. The Hulls Cove Visitor Center opens to visitors on May 5. Campgrounds and other park facilities will open on various dates throughout April and May.
Paving and culvert repair work on Cadillac Summit Road is ongoing and the road remains closed to all use through mid-May. Paving and culvert repair work is also ongoing throughout Park Loop Road, which could result in various single lane closures or detours throughout the spring and early summer.
Top five tips
1. Purchase a park entrance pass. All visitors aged 16 and above must have a park entrance pass. All vehicles must display a pass clearly visible through the windshield.
To drive up the Cadillac Summit Road between late-May and mid-October, a vehicle reservation is needed. These are only sold online in advance and are not available for purchase in person in the park. Learn more at www.recreation.gov.
All sites in park campgrounds require an advance reservation at Recreation.gov. There is no backcountry camping or overnight parking allowed anywhere in Acadia.
2. Try a car-free experience. The fare-free Island Explorer serves most of the park and surrounding communities except Cadillac Mountain. Service begins on the Schoodic Peninsula on May 24, and on Mount Desert Island on June 23. Using the propane-powered bus reduces traffic congestion and air pollution.
3. Protect and leash your pet. Pets are welcome in Acadia, but rules apply. Federal law requires that all pets must be kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times. Collect and dispose of animal waste in trash containers.
4. Play it safe. One’s safety depends on good judgement. Before setting out on the park’s hiking trails, carefully research hazards and challenges along the planned route. Do not rely on cellphones for a map or flashlight. Always carry extra water, a detailed map, warm layers and foot traction as conditions warrant. Bicycles and horses are not allowed on hiking trails.
Along Acadia’s carriage roads, pedestrians must yield to horses and cyclists must yield to horses and pedestrians. Only Class 1 e-bikes are allowed on carriage roads. Motorized vehicles and Class 2 and 3 e-bikes are prohibited.
5. Leave Acadia as you find it. Walk only on designated trails and durable surfaces. Pack out trash and pet waste. Secure food and keep your distance from wildlife. Do not stack rocks or alter cairns used for trail navigation. If you discover a cultural artifact, leave it in place, snap a picture, note the location and tell a park ranger.