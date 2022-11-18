Lifestyle

If you are reading this article about Thanksgiving and turkey, there is a chance you have been designated ‘the host’ for this year’s family and friends turkey dinner. If so, this story is (definitely) for you. Cooking the Thanksgiving turkey is like overseeing a turtle race. You have to watch turtles for an unnaturally long time before you can declare a winner.

But, really, that turkey has to be a winner. The scrutiny of the ‘“state of turkey” can be intimidating. Good or bad, it can be talked about at any given Sunday (was it succulent or was it dry?) up until next Turkey Day. Food memory and taste memory together are very strong.