If you are reading this article about Thanksgiving and turkey, there is a chance you have been designated ‘the host’ for this year’s family and friends turkey dinner. If so, this story is (definitely) for you. Cooking the Thanksgiving turkey is like overseeing a turtle race. You have to watch turtles for an unnaturally long time before you can declare a winner.
But, really, that turkey has to be a winner. The scrutiny of the ‘“state of turkey” can be intimidating. Good or bad, it can be talked about at any given Sunday (was it succulent or was it dry?) up until next Turkey Day. Food memory and taste memory together are very strong.
Lottee, my Polish grandmother, was in charge of all things food at home. On Sundays, Lottee and her seven sisters would prepare some version of Polish food with cabbage, pork, potato and turnip.
Roasting a turkey on Thanksgiving was where Lottee shined as lead cook in the family.
Lottee, my mom and her aunts all referred to the turkey as “The Bird.”
“Where is The Bird? When is The Bird going in the oven? Did you take The Bird’s temperature? When is The Bird coming out of the oven? You have to let The Bird rest.”
The proper size bird
I think the first thing to talk about is size. I find a 16- to 18-pound turkey has the best balance of white and dark meat, lean and healthy, and has the best chance of cooking evenly and reaching 165 degrees internally at the same time. A 25- to 30-pound turkey can leave the breast meat dry before the darker meat in the thigh reaches the proper 165 degree internal temperature.
Next is to have the proper size to feed your guests and have leftovers too: turkey sandwiches with stuffing and cranberry, turkey pie, turkey shepherd’s pie…
The classic measure in Fanny Farmer is 1 to 1 1/2 pounds per person so a 10- to 15-pound turkey would be for 10 people – 10 would strip it to carcass. Most Thanksgiving guests (me) are not happy until they have to loosen their belt. I use 2 pounds per person because I prefer abundant leftovers. At this measure, the host would want a 20-pound turkey for 10-12 people.
Once you get up to 14-16 people, you would need a 25- to 30-pound turkey. This size is cumbersome and hard to cook. My advice is to cook two 13- to 14-pound hens.
Stuffing your bird
Next, stuffing the turkey, the answer is – DON’T STUFF THE TURKEY. There’s a plethora of reasons not to stuff the turkey. For me, the stuffing and the bird cook differently and each reaching 165 degrees creates an added difficulty .
A stuffing cooks better in a casserole, which provides more of the toasted and carmelized crust. And, you can easily make a vegan stuffing as a main dish for a vegan.
What I do is cut apples into eighths and put them in the cavity with fresh sage, thyme and rosemary, but don’t “stuff” it in – you want room in the cavity.
Cooking your bird
The neck, heart and gizzards make a great stock with carrots, celery and onion. The stock helps make a proper gravy.
Roasting time and temperature are a delicate balance. There are all manner of calculations to a finished bird. But roasting is the best.
Frying? People swear by it, but I don’t get the appeal. The problems? Just use your imagination. Having 5 gallons of super hot oil on your porch sitting on a flimsy stand is asking God for grace he/she may not be ready to give. It’s really a bomb at the party.
Back to roasting. For roasting a stuffed turkey, the standard is 20 minutes per pound at 325 degrees.
For unstuffed, it’s 13-15 minute per pound at 325 degrees. Some will cook a fresh organic turkey (unstuffed) at 350 or 375 for 13 minutes per pound – a 10-pounder will cook in about two hours.
The best, and only, way to be sure is to use a professional meat thermometer.
Take the turkey out of the oven when it reaches 165 degrees in the middle of the thigh. Don’t leave it in a turned-off oven.
It’s very important to let the turkey rest for at least a half hour, even 45 minutes, before carving it. Carving it right out of the oven will cause all the juices to run out of the meat and you don’t want that.
There are different approaches when it comes to time/temperature. When the turkey is smaller, say around 12-16 pounds, it is alright to cook it faster (hotter). For larger turkeys, 18-25 pounds, one needs to apply the low and slow method. That temperature is 325 degrees, low enough to assure a large turkey will cook through and not scorch skin. All around, 325 degrees is the common temperature but you may not get a carmelized, darker-brown turkey that many prefer.
Also, should you cover it, not cover it, aluminum foil, cheese cloth, lather it with butter, make a tent to cover it, etc? I can fix all that...basting, basting, basting.
Basting throughout the cooking will give you a proper browning and keep the bird very moist and succulent.
NOTE: When taking the temperature or basting the turkey, take it completely out of the oven and close the door each time and start checking the temperature three-quarters of the way into cooking.
Chef’s recipes
Recipes are a lot like memories – you apply methods to the foods you choose and if it’s good it becomes a great memory. If you write it down, it becomes a recipe.
The following are my recipes, my way of cooking the turkey, but you’re the cook so you will create your own memory.
Bill’s roasted turkey
This is a simple, unstuffed recipe.
16 lb turkey
1-2 apples cut into 1/8ths
Head of celery
Small bag of carrots (1 lb)
Fresh sprigs of thyme, sage and rosemary
Allspice berries
Sunflower oil
Sea salt and black pepper
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees
Take the neck, gizzards and liver and put them aside for your stock. Wash turkey in cold water. Tuck the wings under the turkey to keep them away from the sides of the pan.
Take the celery and carrots, pull the stalks apart and cut the carrots lengthwise. Layer them in the bottom of the roasting pan in a staggered manner. It will hold the turkey off the pan and flavor your drippings. Rub the turkey with sunflower oil. (Julia, Martha, James Beard and everyone else lathers the turkey with butter.) Sunflower oil is light. If you baste with the drippings, you don’t need extra fat.
Place it in the roasting pan, loosely stuff it with the apples and sprigs of herbs (you want room in the cavity.) Tie the legs. Rub on more oil and then dust the bird with salt and pepper (if you want more seasoning on the skin, use dry herbs like thyme). The fresh herbs in the cavity will season the meat.
Put the turkey in the preheated 400-degree oven then turn the temperature to 375 degrees. Cook it for 45 minutes at 375 then turn down to 325, where it will stay for the duration. At 13 minutes per pound, it will be done 3 1/4 to 3 1/2 hours. But use the meat thermometer to test 165-degrees doneness. Start basting one hour in and then every 20-30 minutes. If it browns early, cover it with an aluminum foil tent, but it won’t be necessary with a lot of basting.
At 165 degrees internal (no matter what the time is), pull it out of the oven. Let the bird sit for 20- 0 minutes and more before carving.
During the roasting, keep water and stock in the bottom of the roasting pan that is just short of covering the carrot and celery.
Turkey stock
Use an 8-quart pot (stainless steel)
Turkey neck, gizzard and liver
½ bag of carrots (½ pound)
½ head of celery
Medium onion
Thyme — one sprig
Sage — one sprig
2 bay leaves
1 tsp. black peppercorns
Chop veggies then put everything in pot and fill 3/4 full with water. Bring the stock up to temperature and simmer low for two hours. You can use the stock water for your roasting pan. Strain the stock and reduce the stock to 1/2 by keeping it at a high simmer.
Gravy
This is simple and can be thickened with flour or cornstarch. Don’t season the gravy – it will already be full of flavor.
Strain the dripping from the pan. If you kept enough water and stock in the pan, you should get 1 to 1 1/2 quarts.
Let it sit to let the fat rise to the top. Skim the fat and oil off and into a saucepan, add flour equal to the amount of the fat. Cook it into a roux. If you want a dark gravy, you can toast the roux in the pan until it goes light brown.
While your stock is still reducing, use a ladle and slowly add hot stock into the roux to build your gravy.Then add the (1 to 1 1/2 quart) drippings as well.
If you haven’t done this process before, there’s a simpler non-gluten alternative.
Add the dripping to the strained stock, reduce it until you’re happy with the flavor and then thicken with cornstarch.
Cornbread stuffing
This stuffing you will cook in a casserole pan in a 350-degree oven for 45 minutes to an hour. All herbs should be dry.
2 cups + of all vegetables cut medium dice, mirepoix
Onion
Carrot
Parsnip
Celery
Butternut
½ tsp sage
½ tsp marjoram
½ tsp thyme
¼ tsp fennel
Cornbread crumbs 12 ounces (Pepperidge)
½ to 1 cup chop walnuts (pecans, sliver almond)
2 C turkey stock
Saute the mirepoix vegetables and herbs until soft. Add them to a mixing bowl with the cornbread, nuts and hot stock. Mix (add melted butter or oil if you like) and shape it into your casserole dish.
Bake in the casserole dish for 45 minutes to an hour.
Julia says, “Bon Appetit!”