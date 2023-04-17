ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The ocean swirls up onto the seaweed-covered slabs of granite below Otter Cliff while gannets swim in the turbulent water and chickadees call from nearby pines. A rock climber, wearing a helmet, harness and hard-rubber shoes, leans back over the edge of the towering stone. Slowly, the climber rappels into the shadow of the rock.
“If you are scared, don’t let that hold you back,” said Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School guide Celeste Crowley. “It is so incredible to see people in such a vulnerable place, getting out of their comfort zone and having new experiences.”
Crowley has spent two summer seasons guiding climbing adventures on the mountains and craggy coastline of Acadia National Park. She is now getting ready for her third.
For her, she said, guiding is about “being able to challenge myself and also support other people in finding challenges that meet them where they want to be.”
Climbing since she was a child in Arizona, Crowley’s first time climbing in Acadia was as a teenager when she came to Mount Desert Island on vacation. As a guide, she has worked with people who have traveled from as far away as China to climb on Acadia’s pink granite.
Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School is one of two climbing guide services on the island. Located at 228 Main St. in Bar Harbor, it offers day, half-day and multi-day experiences for climbers and hikers. Atlantic Climbing School, located at 67 Main St., provides similar services, offering everyone from children to groups of adults safe, educational and personally tailored climbing experiences. Both climbing schools facilitate a variety of programs and outings to nearby climbing destinations.
No matter where one chooses to climb, a guide service offers a view into local climbing areas and ensures that all adventure is supported by safety.
Jess Beneski, who is also a guide for Acadia Mountain Guides, explains that “climbing is dangerous, and if you don’t know what you are doing, you shouldn’t be doing it [alone].”
As a guide, Beneski helps people manage risk and find the activity that is right for them. Even very experienced climbers hire guide services to get familiar with a new area. Beneski says no matter the level of experience someone has, “there is a climb on this island for every person.”
There are multiple locations across MDI to explore the sport – and the art –of climbing. There are sloping slabs on shaded mountainsides, overhanging cliffs, and cracks up seashore bluffs.
Otter Cliff is the most frequented climbing area on the island. There, views of the ocean and outer islands can be had from the top of the coastal cliffs covered in climbing routes with a variety of difficulty levels. The 60-foot towers of rock can be intimidating, but with a local guide service, safety skills and knowledge make climbing accessible.
Great Head climbing area, near Sand Beach, also features sea cliff climbing. Much of the climbing at Great Head is more difficult, and the intensity increases with the rise of the tide that comes in around the rocks.
Other areas like Precipice and South Bubble bring climbers into the forest and onto the face of mountains. Both wooded climbing areas offer a variety of difficulty levels for all types of climbers.
There are four types of climbing that can be done in Acadia. The first is top-rope climbing, where a rope is set up at the top of a climb. A climber starts at the bottom while a belayer pulls the slack rope through a belay device. This is the most common type of climbing and can be done at most climbing areas.
There are also sport climbing and trad climbing, which are both considered lead climbing because a climber and their belayer start at the bottom of the wall. The climber then climbs up with the rope, clipping it into designated points along the wall.
In sport climbing, bolts to secure the rope have already been placed in the wall and a lead climber needs only to clip the rope to the bolt using carabineers. Trad-style climbing is more involved and requires gear called cams that can be placed in cracks in the rock. Cams expand to fit tightly into a crack. When they are placed correctly, a climber can hang from a cam like they would a bolt. Both trad and sport climbing require practice, training and an understanding of risk and rope management.
The fourth type of climbing is bouldering. Unlike top rope or lead climbing, bouldering does not require any ropes. Instead, climbers climb shorter walls and large boulders, falling onto crash pads placed below for safety. Boulderers can be spotted from far away as they hike Acadia’s trails with their large, mattress-like pads strapped to their backs.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.