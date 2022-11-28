Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The woods of Acadia helped inspire visionary conservation efforts more than a century ago. The forests of Acadia, Downeast Maine and the broader Northeast region, located in a transition zone between northern and southern climates, provide an ideal setting to document forest changes related to warming temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, habitat fragmentation, and invasive plants, pests and diseases.

Sponsored by the Bar Harbor Garden Club, Maine forester and researcher Si Balch will be giving a presentation called “What is a Healthy Forest” Thursday, Dec. 8 at Birch Bay Retirement Village.