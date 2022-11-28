BAR HARBOR — The woods of Acadia helped inspire visionary conservation efforts more than a century ago. The forests of Acadia, Downeast Maine and the broader Northeast region, located in a transition zone between northern and southern climates, provide an ideal setting to document forest changes related to warming temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, habitat fragmentation, and invasive plants, pests and diseases.
Sponsored by the Bar Harbor Garden Club, Maine forester and researcher Si Balch will be giving a presentation called “What is a Healthy Forest” Thursday, Dec. 8 at Birch Bay Retirement Village.
Balch is a conservation expert on Maine forests, which have been through countless changes in the past with more changes to come. Balch has been working in Acadia and globally since 1970 managing forest conservation and stewardship activities for the forest industry, environmental nonprofits and overseeing forest regulation, trail maintenance and biodiversity policy. This talk will address the Maine Biodiversity Project, forest health changes over time, geography and climate change, the complexities of forest protection, favored and disfavored species, and people’s emotional responses to an ever-changing forest landscape.
A club meeting will begin with a brief business discussion at 1 p.m. and the talk will follow at 1:30. All are welcome to join the meeting and presentation. This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the club to the public.
Club members and guests are asked to make a reservation by emailing Jane Sanderson at president@barharborgardenclub.org or by calling (207) 460-8496. There is a limited capacity of 40 for the in-person meeting at Birch Bay, located at 25 Village Inn Road, due to COVID-19 protocols.