Lifestyle

SWHL holiday sale and raffle

The Southwest Harbor Public Library is having its Holiday Book Sale and Scallop Raffle Dec. 3.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is launching its Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring the annual 1-gallon fresh-caught Scallops Raffle and another raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition print of Judy Taylor’s “Echo Lake Beach.”

The book sale and raffles will continue during library hours through the holidays. Hundreds of hardcover and paperback books will be for sale in the Holmes Reading Room. All are in new or nearly new condition. Tickets for both raffles are one for $1 or six for $5.