SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is launching its Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring the annual 1-gallon fresh-caught Scallops Raffle and another raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition print of Judy Taylor’s “Echo Lake Beach.”
The book sale and raffles will continue during library hours through the holidays. Hundreds of hardcover and paperback books will be for sale in the Holmes Reading Room. All are in new or nearly new condition. Tickets for both raffles are one for $1 or six for $5.
Holly Masterson, the Southwest Harbor fisherman featured in Ali Farrell’s “Pretty Rugged: True Stories of Woman of the Sea,” is once again supplying the prize for the lucky winner of the scallop raffle.
Taylor’s prize is a 24- by 24-inch archival giclée print, which is an exclusive run of 20 created specifically for the library. Prints are available for $250, with all proceeds going to the library.
The drawing for both raffles will be at noon Dec. 29. The money raised from the book sale and raffles supports the library’s ongoing programs and operations.
To buy raffle tickets or to purchase a Taylor print, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or email circulation@swhplibrary.org. Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.