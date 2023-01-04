BAR HARBOR — The holiday season is a time of change. First, the winter solstice comes, marking the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. Then holiday celebrations bring family and friends together to reminisce and show appreciation for one another. Then everyone is ready to look forward to the year to come.
There are many traditions around the world that involve celebrating the new calendar, lunar or spiritual year. Most of these rituals include either cleansing oneself of the past or setting a new intention for the future.
In Germany, for example, they use Bleigiessen (lead pouring) or Wachsgiessen (wax pouring) to tell the future of the new year. The shapes the molten lead or wax form when poured into water determine the predictions for the year to come. For example, if the wax looks like a mushroom, new love will bloom in the new year.
In Ecuador, people celebrate Año Viejo (old year) by creating effigy dolls or dummies to look like prominent figures of the past year. The dolls are then burned in collective piles to represent burning the past. Some brave souls will then jump over the pile three times for good luck.
A Scottish new year tradition well known in the U.S. is singing “Auld Lang Syne.” The old Scottish folk song was first written down by Robert Burns in 1788. The song celebrates having a drink for old time’s sake, reminiscing over the year and communing with friends. “Auld Lang Syne” can now be heard all over the world at midnight on Dec. 31.
One of the most common traditions here in the U.S. is making a New Year’s resolution. Resolutions can be decisions to leave something behind, like quitting smoking or letting go of old patterns. Other resolutions are more instructive, like a decision to travel to two new places in the new year or to start crocheting. Some resolutions are health based and revolve around diet and exercise changes while others can be based on mental health, like striving to form supportive relationships or to think more positively.
Ann Grinnell, a life coach who lives on Mount Desert Island, says that she thinks people make resolutions because “they take what is an opportune moment, the turn of a new year, and use it as a fresh start, momentum to make real change. It works in the moment because not only is there the suggestion of a page turn, but also the support of many people doing the same; a swell of willpower, elation and connection.”
Grinnell is a certified professional co-active life coach, and she thinks of her profession as a “dialogue about what inspires and motivates her clients and what metrics they use to measure success and failure.”
Her advice for people seeking to stick to their resolutions is to take it step by step. “Celebrate no matter how big or small the shift,” she said. “There is not enough recognition of how many things we have to show up for in a day…traction comes from actually acknowledging your progress.”
Grinnell says that choosing a resolution has to do with noticing what isn’t working in our lives. She says to make the shift to sustain growth one must “resolve to notice the tiniest victories: a change in response, a boundary, a softening, a request, a reception, a moment of joy, vulnerability, tenderness, laughter, a yes, a no.”
Grinnell is part of the Counseling Collaborative in Bar Harbor, a group of mental health therapists, art therapists and coaches dedicated to creating and maintaining healthy minds, bodies and spirits. The collaborative offers workshops and educational programming along with counseling.
