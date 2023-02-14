NORTH HAVEN — The island of North Haven, 12 miles off the coast of Rockland, is a memorable place to spend a high school year.
North Haven Community School’s Offshore Year is an interdisciplinary experiential program, offered in partnership with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, just a few nautical miles away.
Students will live and learn on the island as part of a cohort sharing a staffed family-style residence in the village of North Haven. All students create personalized learning plans and enjoy small class sizes and the support of an active community. Learning takes place in and out of the classroom, and is achieved through projects and expeditions, as well as more traditional classroom offerings.
Offshore Year students will learn with local North Haven juniors and seniors, investigating sustainability, environmental and marine sciences, arts and humanities through a multidisciplinary lens.
Students will be immersed in local island and coastal community cultures where they will study the physical, social and economic impacts of trending shifts in climate and society. The program will emphasize hands-on, field-based learning, with a focus on environmental science and community leadership, partnering with local businesses, farms and town government.
North Haven Community School is accepting applications on a rolling basis from rising juniors and seniors. Tuition assistance is available. Cohort sizes are limited.
Those interested are encouraged to call the school at (207) 867-4707 and ask for Principal Shaun Johnson or program coordinator Kim Rosenbaum, or go online to www.northhavencommunityschool.org.