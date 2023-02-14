Lifestyle

North Haven Community School

Offshore Year students at North Haven Community School study shifts in climate and society.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH HAVEN COMMUNITY SCHOOL

NORTH HAVEN — The island of North Haven, 12 miles off the coast of Rockland, is a memorable place to spend a high school year.

North Haven Community School’s Offshore Year is an interdisciplinary experiential program, offered in partnership with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, just a few nautical miles away.