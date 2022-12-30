SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Library has extended its December exhibit through January. Stop by the library to see the Island Quilters exhibit and marvel at the sewing talent of Mount Desert Island friends and neighbors, as well as Paper Moon jewelry by Jayne Dwyer.
Island Quilters pieces on display include those by Linda Blasen, Mary Bother, Michele Daley, Ruth C. Davis, Sue Graf, Janice Kenyon, Tom Lee, Kathe McDonald, Ellie Pancoe, Sheila Smallidge and Edie Stanwood. Don’t miss the collaborative effort “Candlelight – A Round Robin Island Quilter Challenge” with contributions from Mary Vekasi, Jill Ames, Zig Speight, Beverly Sanborn and Lily Sweeney.
The group is currently meeting on the second Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on the fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor, where they share works in progress, learn different techniques, work on challenge and pro-bono projects, and plan other events and activities. For more information about Island Quilters, contact co-chairs Michele Daley at (207) 664-4237 or Tom Lee at (207) 244-0087.
Dwyer’s Paper Moon cane jewelry will also be on display and for sale through January. Dwyer’s jewelry designs are Maine-based, depicting coastal scenes and one-of-a-kind whimsical designs. The caning process, or millefiori, used to create her designs involves no painting. She sculpts her designs from many colorful logs of polymer clay, with the finished cane similar to the slice of baked holiday cookie dough. Twenty percent of the proceeds from sales benefits the library. To see more of Dwyer’s creations, visit www.papermoonjewelry.com.
The exhibit will be on view during library hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065, visit www.swhplibrary.org or email exhibits@swhplibrary.org.