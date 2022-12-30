Lifestyle

Island Quilters Candlelight

"Candlelight" is a collaborative quilt by Island Quilters members Mary Vekasi, Jill Ames, Zig Speight, Beverly Sanborn and Lily Sweeney.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Library has extended its December exhibit through January. Stop by the library to see the Island Quilters exhibit and marvel at the sewing talent of Mount Desert Island friends and neighbors, as well as Paper Moon jewelry by Jayne Dwyer.

Island Quilters pieces on display include those by Linda Blasen, Mary Bother, Michele Daley, Ruth C. Davis, Sue Graf, Janice Kenyon, Tom Lee, Kathe McDonald, Ellie Pancoe, Sheila Smallidge and Edie Stanwood. Don’t miss the collaborative effort “Candlelight – A Round Robin Island Quilter Challenge” with contributions from Mary Vekasi, Jill Ames, Zig Speight, Beverly Sanborn and Lily Sweeney.