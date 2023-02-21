Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — June and Cary Swan raised their daughters with a love of reading and community. That love inspired sisters Kim Swan and Deanna Sherman to donate $200,000 to Jesup Memorial Library’s capital campaign in honor of their parents, and the story time space in the new wing of the library will be named for them.

When Jesup Memorial Library Board Member Tom Crikelair approached Swan about making a significant donation to the library’s capital campaign in honor of her parents, she was hesitant.