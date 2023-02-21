BAR HARBOR — June and Cary Swan raised their daughters with a love of reading and community. That love inspired sisters Kim Swan and Deanna Sherman to donate $200,000 to Jesup Memorial Library’s capital campaign in honor of their parents, and the story time space in the new wing of the library will be named for them.
When Jesup Memorial Library Board Member Tom Crikelair approached Swan about making a significant donation to the library’s capital campaign in honor of her parents, she was hesitant.
“At first I thought, ‘I’m not sure if they would like that – they are not really the name-after type,’ but then I thought about the long history both Mom and Dad had with the Jesup,” Swan said.
That history dates back to the 1970s, when Swan’s Follies was popular winter entertainment. Carey Swan organized the event, which featured an evening of wide-ranging local talent.
“Dad rallied the community troupes for the follies for several years,” Swan said. “I didn’t know it as a kid, but looking back now, it was a tremendous amount of work.
“I will always remember him on stage with his friends, other community leaders, taking risks with really funny acts that had the whole audience laughing and wanting more. The shows always sold out and brought the community together as well as raising money for Jesup.”
Local coverage of these events included a newspaper article in the Bar Harbor Times. The Jesup is home to a special collection of local newspapers dating back to 1882, which can be made available to the public through special appointment.
When Sherman heard about the idea of the library naming a wing after her parents, she was all in.
Sherman, who lives in central Maine, worked for Dead River Company for 36 years, and recently retired as its CEO. She credits her parents with modeling community engagement in programs at the library.
As a child, June would regularly take Sherman to story time at the library, as well as piano recitals, bake sales and other events. “My mother has used the library her entire life, and loves the Jesup,” Sherman said. “She instilled in me a real appreciation for what it brings to all of us who love to read.”
“This is a way for Dee and me to honor the seeds of community involvement that Mom and Dad sowed in us through a donation to a community center that they both have loved and supported over the years,” Swan said.
The Jesup is in the final stages of fundraising for their expansion, which is the first in the library’s 112-year history. The library has $550,000 left to raise in order to secure a third-floor dedicated archive and study space, which will hold a special collection of rare papers from the founding of Acadia National Park and local newspapers.
Visit www.jesuplibrary.org/campaign or email lmiller@jesuplibrary.org to learn more and to make a donation.
Newspaper article about Swan's Follies from The Bar Harbor Times, March 16, 1978
Cary And Co. Are Boffo Again!
By B.J. Johnson
Maybe the imminence of the time when we’ve got to start our spring wrangling with film bookers – (Criterion Country Bumpkins Beat Down Movie Moguls Again.” Or so we hope) – has got to my nervous system and I’m thinking too much in esoteric show business terms. If you want to read the heading title as “Cary & Co. Are Wildly Successful Again!”, why, it means the same thing. It’s just that Cary Swan and his comic minions are getting so professional at their brand of song-and-dance-and-joke-drollery that I thought to give them a “Variety”-type headline.
The occasion was the closing event of this year’s Jesup Series, and the Swan-song was a two-night booking (there I go again) of the variety show “Swan’s Follies,” which played last Friday and Saturday to packed and delighted houses. Cary’s theme this year was “Living It Up, Bar Harbor Style” and the introduction of the well-known Bar Harbor names into the jokes went over, as they say, big. The décor of the Periodicals Room and the refreshment table followed along with the motif by cleverly suggesting a Bar Harbor beach picnic, beer cans and all.
The 17-man “Bar Harbor Chorus” opened the show with elan and through it all backed up the principals most proficiently. Glenn Webber, as the Interlocutor, had style and presence and his six end men showed perfected timing in the witty delivery of their lines that endeared them to the appreciative audience.
A two-man number to the Tune of “Row, Row, Row,” performed by Dwight Eaton and Jim MacLeod in a boat most cunningly fashioned by E. Tyler Proctor Jr., got roars of approval and “If You Were the Only Girl in the World,” sung by Bill Casey to a masked lady ensconced on his knee, was also a winner. (The lady turned out, on Friday night, to be Mr. Casey’s better half; Saturday she was a Mystery Woman unknown even to the baffled performer.)
A soft-shoe routine with jokes, choreographed by Bar Harbor dancer Marylena Graves, was such a success that an encore was demanded. The beauteous and generously endowed “Bar Harbor Ballet,” composed this year of the Messrs. Dick Copp, Chet Dorr, Leon Hubbard and Steen Meryweather, performed to the expected wild applause. (It is difficult to say who was the star of this gifted and incredible quartet although I did hear several women remarking favorable on the shapeliness of Mr. Meryweather’s legs.)
On the “straight” side, Stan MacDonald played a medley of banjo tunes with his usual virtuosity. One cannot hear enough of Mr. MacDonald’s playing. Cary Swan, after a clever ploy of requesting audience participation to help him warm up, sang several ballads with the mellow finesse we expect from him, closing with a quite remarkable rendition of “I Did It My Way.”
A touching moment at the Friday night performance was the presentation of a plaque naming him “Man of the Year, Jesup Series 1978” to Albert Cunningham for his dedicated work in community activities. On Saturday night, a comic interlude complemented the previous very serious tribute to Mr. Cunningham with the presentation of the “Award of the Fickle Pickle” to Philip Norton, who gracefully accepted the honor, and all its attendant verbal barbs, with great good-nature.
There was just too much jollity and fun to recount fully here. If you missed the show, I hope what I have written makes you determined to be present whenever Mr. Swan can be persuaded to put on another production. If you saw this one, I know you are eagerly awaiting his next, just as we all await the events of the 1979 Jesup Series, with gratitude to the eight Friends of the Library whose efforts result in so much entertainment for us the while we are furthering a good cause.
More participants than the ladies at the helm should be thanked, but you all are aware of the inordinate amount of work done behind the scenes of any community undertaking like the Jesup Series by self-effacing people whose main recognition is their own knowledge that they have done their best. Special attention, however, should be made of Steve and Cecil Sprague, who worked into the small hours on Friday night cleaning up so that the Jesup could operate as usual on Saturday. And a last word about the young man who operated the spotlight, Dale Stockberger, who did his job with a skill far beyond his years and experience. And to – but no, I’ve got to leave room for Jim Johnson’s pictures!