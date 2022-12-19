ELLSWORTH — Voice teacher and actress Gina Schuh-Turner will direct an adult community chorus being launched jointly by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and Friends in Action in Ellsworth. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome.
Registration recently opened for Scherzo, a community chorus geared for adults aged 50 and over. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, Schuh-Turner will hold weekly sessions from 11 a.m. to noon in the Moore Community Center on State Street. The rehearsals will culminate in a public performance of mixed genres including show tunes, oldies, Americana, etc. The chorus will be accompanied by Kimberly Battaline on piano.
Schuh-Turner holds a master’s degree in vocal performance and has taught voice privately for more than 20 years. She teaches locally and online to students from Ellsworth to South Korea. As a choral conductor and music director, she has worked with both adults and children, most recently as a music director (choir and handbells) at First Christian Church in Loveland, Colo., for five years.
During her performance career, Schuh-Turner was the original cast member of Denver’s longest-running musical, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” for four and a half years (almost 2,000 performances) at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and performing off-Broadway in “The Fantasticks,” working with the show’s creators, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt.
Her regional performance awards include the Marlowe Award for Best Actress in a Children’s Show, and she is a two-time recipient of Westward’s Best of Denver Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Schuh-Turner is a member of the Actors’ Equity Association. The union comprises professional stage performers and stage managers. She also is a member of the ECMI faculty.