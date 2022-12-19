Lifestyle

gina schuh-turner

Scherzo choral director Gina Schuh-Turner is seeking adults over 50 to join a community chorus. Weekly rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays at the Moore Community Center on State Street in Ellsworth.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GINA SCHUH-TURNER

ELLSWORTH — Voice teacher and actress Gina Schuh-Turner will direct an adult community chorus being launched jointly by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and Friends in Action in Ellsworth. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome.

Registration recently opened for Scherzo, a community chorus geared for adults aged 50 and over. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, Schuh-Turner will hold weekly sessions from 11 a.m. to noon in the Moore Community Center on State Street. The rehearsals will culminate in a public performance of mixed genres including show tunes, oldies, Americana, etc. The chorus will be accompanied by Kimberly Battaline on piano.

