Seal Cove Auto Museum Crane

Seal Cove Auto Museum’s 1912 Model 3 Crane displays its Hagerty Drivers Foundation Award at The Amelia event on March 5 at the Ritz Carlton in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — For the second year in a row, a car from the Seal Cove Auto Museum has won the prestigious Hagerty Drivers Foundation Automotive Heritage Award at The Amelia, a storied concours event in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Last year, the museum’s 1904 Knox Tudor Surrey took home the honor.

The Hagerty Drivers Foundation Award recognizes the rarity and historic provenance of a vehicle, as well as the documentation of that history.