AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — For the second year in a row, a car from the Seal Cove Auto Museum has won the prestigious Hagerty Drivers Foundation Automotive Heritage Award at The Amelia, a storied concours event in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Last year, the museum’s 1904 Knox Tudor Surrey took home the honor.
The Hagerty Drivers Foundation Award recognizes the rarity and historic provenance of a vehicle, as well as the documentation of that history.
“There are few greater honors than receiving this recognition, particularly for a museum and particularly at such an esteemed concours,” said Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura. “I am so proud of the team that prepared and represented the Crane …”
The museum was invited to return to The Amelia in 2023 for the third consecutive year. In 2021, Seal Cove’s 1922 Detroit Electric won second place in the very competitive Electric Car Class. The concours portion of the event took place March 5 on the grounds of the Ritz Carlton.
The museum’s 1912 Model 3 Crane is known to be one of two sole surviving examples of its marque and model, both of which were once owned by the same remarkable woman, Helen Hartley Jenkins. The Crane was exhibited on the concours field in the Horseless Carriage Class alongside other rare automobiles from around the world.
Now safely back at Seal Cove Auto Museum with stories to add to its already remarkable 111-year history, the Crane was prepared for the event by Seal Cove staff and volunteers before it was professionally transported to Florida. In Florida, several members of the museum’s staff and board of directors were on hand to represent the vehicle on the show field. Staff representatives included Collections Care Manager Marcia McFarland, Curator of Collections Bill Barter and Chief Mechanic Peter Brown.
Seal Cove Auto Museum is located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove and celebrates its 60th anniversary this year – plans are underway to commemorate this milestone. Keep an eye on the museum’s website, www.sealcoveautomuseum.org, its Facebook page for updates and announcements.
The museum will open for the season May 1 and will remain open daily through Oct. 31.