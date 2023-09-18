BANGOR — Dirigo Reads, a program that aims to put a book in the hands of every Maine first grader each month during the school year by 2025, is announcing the addition of 17 schools to the program, bringing the number of schools served by Dirigo Reads to more than 100. This covers about a third of first grade public school students in Maine.
The schools participating in the program from Hancock County are in the towns of Castine, Swan’s Island, Lamoine, Sullivan, Trenton, Aurora, Surry and Ellsworth. Ellsworth is a new addition.
“We are so excited to introduce more schools, more communities and more families to Dirigo Reads,” said Dan Cashman, the program’s co-founder. “There are 16 new communities being added to the program, spread over 15 counties in Maine.
Dirigo Reads’ mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of children in Maine through literacy. This is accomplished by giving first graders in participating schools a brand-new book to keep during every month of the school year.
Last year, Dirigo Reads distributed nearly 29,000 books to the 86 schools in the program. Over four school years, Dirigo Reads has distributed about 55,000 books to first graders in participating schools.
Dirigo Reads founding Dirigo Star partner is Machias Savings Bank. Additional partners of the program include Sutherland Weston, Bangor Savings Bank, the James and Betty Jacobs Charitable Trust, Casella, Northern Light Health, PCHC, Cross Insurance, Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union, Woodlands Senior Living, Hannaford, Versant and The First, with more partners set to be announced later this month.
There are about 11,600 first graders enrolled in Maine public schools. With the additional schools for 2023-2024, there will be more than 850 new students added to the program, serving around 3,800 kids.
Schools and businesses interested in being a part of Dirigo Reads may visit www.DirigoReads.org and click on “Contact,” where a form is available to submit all necessary information.