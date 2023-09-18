Lifestyle

BANGOR — Dirigo Reads, a program that aims to put a book in the hands of every Maine first grader each month during the school year by 2025, is announcing the addition of 17 schools to the program, bringing the number of schools served by Dirigo Reads to more than 100. This covers about a third of first grade public school students in Maine.

The schools participating in the program from Hancock County are in the towns of Castine, Swan’s Island, Lamoine, Sullivan, Trenton, Aurora, Surry and Ellsworth. Ellsworth is a new addition.