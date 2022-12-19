Lifestyle

Isle au Haut poet Kathie Fiveash

Writer Kathie Fiveash shown with her canine companion on Horseman’s Point on Isle au Haut.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KATHIE FIVEASH

STONINGTON — The human heart meets the heart of nature in Isle au Haut writer and naturalist Kathie Fiveash’s new collection of poems expected to be released in mid-December.

Being published by Penobscot Bay Press, “Human/Nature,” weaves human love and loss together with the abiding beauty and complexity of the natural world. Experiences of loss and grief are tempered by gratitude and the will to go on. The imposed solitude of the pandemic finds its way into these poems, along with the strength and comfort the poet finds in immersing herself in her lifelong connections to Earth, sea, sky and wild creatures.

Penobscot Books staff will call for payment information. Do not email credit card information. For more information, call 367-2200 and visit penbaypress.me.

