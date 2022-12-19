STONINGTON — The human heart meets the heart of nature in Isle au Haut writer and naturalist Kathie Fiveash’s new collection of poems expected to be released in mid-December.
Being published by Penobscot Bay Press, “Human/Nature,” weaves human love and loss together with the abiding beauty and complexity of the natural world. Experiences of loss and grief are tempered by gratitude and the will to go on. The imposed solitude of the pandemic finds its way into these poems, along with the strength and comfort the poet finds in immersing herself in her lifelong connections to Earth, sea, sky and wild creatures.
“The title is a play on words representing my conviction that the human world and the natural world are deeply interconnected,” Fiveash said. “Everything we are is dependent on our relationship to the Earth.”
Many of the book’s poems sprang from Fiveash’s experiences on Isle au Haut,” where she lives half the year.
“One of the reasons that I am glad to have Penobscot Books publish ‘Human/Nature’ is precisely that it is not a press dedicated primarily to publishing poetry,” she says. “I want my poems to speak to ordinary people. I am not interested in writing for a literary or academic audience ... I want my poems to be accessible to anyone willing to take the time and space to read them.”
Fiveash began writing poems in high school and has continued on and off throughout her adult life. She notes that writing a poem is a “mysterious process.”
“I usually start with an experience, often an experience in nature, that has moved me in some way. But once a poem is begun, it takes on a life of its own, and often goes places I had not imagined or expected,” she says. “At its best, the experience of writing a poem becomes a revelation.”
Fiveash also is the author of the award-winning “Island Naturalist,” a collection of essays inspired by the natural world in coastal Maine and particularly on Isle au Haut.
“Human/Nature” will be available from Penobscot Books at its Main Street offices in Blue Hill and Stonington and on its website, www.penbaypress.me. To preorder the book, which is expected to arrive from the printer by mid-December, email books@pbp.me and specify the number of books, preference for Priority Mail (fast) or Media Mail (slow), and include phone number and other contact information. Penobscot Books staff will call for payment. Do not email credit card information.
Penobscot Books staff will call for payment information. Do not email credit card information. For more information, call 367-2200 and visit penbaypress.me.