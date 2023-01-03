Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host an author talk with pilot Mary S. Build at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, during which she will discuss her book, “Finding Myself in Aviation.”

Build’s book is about much more than flying. It chronicles her journey of discovery from an abusive childhood to finding freedom in the skies in her 40s. Once she earned her wings, flying became her career, hobby and calling.