BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host an author talk with pilot Mary S. Build at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, during which she will discuss her book, “Finding Myself in Aviation.”
Build’s book is about much more than flying. It chronicles her journey of discovery from an abusive childhood to finding freedom in the skies in her 40s. Once she earned her wings, flying became her career, hobby and calling.
Once Build earned her pilot certificate, she began flying scenic flights and ran a successful flight training operation, teaching hundreds of pilots to fly from the water and sharing her love of aviation with them. She also became a designated pilot examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration. Build has flown to Alaska from Maine four times, and has competed in the Air Race Classic, which is the U.S.’s only women’s air race, with over 100 female pilots competing each year. Build has also exhibited her airplane at the world’s largest annual air show, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh held in Wisconsin.
“I never expected that surviving an overturned seaplane and almost drowning would be a turning point in my original desire to be a seaplane charter pilot before I even had a pilot’s license. Or that those clouds dropping down on me in the middle of mountainous terrain on one of my trips to Alaska would make me a stronger person,” Build said.
Many have told Build that her journey to discovering flight inspired them to go after their own dreams. Now that she is no longer flying, Build hopes to inspire many more people.