SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stop by the Southwest Harbor Public Library during February to view a joint Paintings & Textures exhibit that will include fiber sculpture, weaving, mixed media and paper assemblages by Kate Russell Henry and landscape paintings and quilts by Tom Lee. Meet the artists at a reception on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m.

Russell Henry grew up in the ‘50s in Iowa, respecting all that was handmade. At the age of 13, her first real art class was watercolor painting, where her biggest memory was using a corn cob as a brush. She spent many summer afternoons embroidering in her nana’s parlor or carving a hiking staff. She has an art degree in ceramics but found her path in fiber after she took a required weaving course.