SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stop by the Southwest Harbor Public Library during February to view a joint Paintings & Textures exhibit that will include fiber sculpture, weaving, mixed media and paper assemblages by Kate Russell Henry and landscape paintings and quilts by Tom Lee. Meet the artists at a reception on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m.
Russell Henry grew up in the ‘50s in Iowa, respecting all that was handmade. At the age of 13, her first real art class was watercolor painting, where her biggest memory was using a corn cob as a brush. She spent many summer afternoons embroidering in her nana’s parlor or carving a hiking staff. She has an art degree in ceramics but found her path in fiber after she took a required weaving course.
“I wandered and investigated these beautiful United States, bringing me to coastal Maine in 1972, where my love of fiber grew through natural dyeing, spinning and weaving. Slowly and spontaneously new work emerged,” Russell Henry said.
Lee is a retired New York City elementary school teacher. He taught first through third grade for 20 years, as well as adjunct art and social studies classes at Bank Street College. For many summers on Mount Desert Island, he worked as an art and writing teacher at The Summer Festival of the Arts. A long-time MDI summer visitor, Lee now calls Bass Harbor home.
“In my paintings, I strive to create an atmospheric, minimalist sense of the landscape,” Lee said. “I hope that the work conveys the calm and meditative sense that I feel when I am sketching outside or working on them in my studio.”
View the exhibit during library hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065, visit www.swhplibrary.org or email exhibits@swhplibrary.org.