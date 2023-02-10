Online 'Pajama Party' auction at UUCE Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth is once again holding its annual Goods and Services Auction online this year.Check out the catalog and register to enter silent bids via the auction link at https://onlinefundraiser.events/UUCE2023 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The live Zoom auction starts at 7 p.m.Artwork, jewelry, collectibles, kitchen appliances, home furnishings and themed baskets are available, along with gift certificates from local businesses, outdoor group events and services.Items will be available for a drive-by pick up at UUCE, 121 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth, Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5.This event is an annual fundraiser that helps support the church and local community programs such as Loaves and Fishes, the Emmaus Center, Wabanaki Public Health and Families First.Email office@uuellsworth.org for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Unitarian Universalist Church Of Ellsworth Online Program Fundraiser Recommended for you Popular I can't stay quiet Council pauses Cruise Ship Committee meetings Whistle Pig Farm cultivates happy endings Local florist labors for love on Valentine's Day Plea deal reached in Bar Harbor shooting Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists