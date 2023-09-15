MOUNT DESERT — Tucked away inside an unassuming storefront in the village of Seal Harbor is the entire history of the universe.
“We like to say that we’re an exploration of the entirety of the past 13.8 billion years. Which is an overexaggeration!” manager Jordan Chalfant laughed. “But we do try to have books on every topic in science, nature and art that you can think of.”
The Naturalist’s Notebook is an exploratorium, a place where, according to Chalfant, you can come to “shop and think.” The store combines museum-like educational and interactive displays with books, art supplies and other products for sale that “facilitate exploration and appreciation of nature.”
The store was created in 2009 by the husband-and-wife team of Pamelia Markwood Neff and Craig Neff, a career artist and a writer and editor, respectively, at Sports Illustrated.
“Neither of them were scientists, but they both cared deeply about the Earth and loved learning and books and they wanted to create a space where they could share that with other people,” said Chalfant, who began working for couple at the Naturalist’s Notebook while studying at Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic.
The store ceased operations after Markwood Neff’s sudden passing in late 2018 and the subsequent onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, the Naturalist’s Notebook went to new owner Michael Boland, a local restaurateur, who asked Chalfant to take over the store’s day-to-day operations.
Markwood Neff designed the layout of the shop and many of its interactive exhibits, and dozens of people have contributed artwork and information over the years as the store has evolved. Each section of the shop is thoroughly decorated to fit its theme and contains relevant books and supplies.
“One of the things I’m passionate about with the Naturalist’s Notebook is making sure there’s something for everybody here,” said Chalfant. “Whether you’re 1 year old or 99 years old, you can find a book that’s interesting to you. So keeping a good diversity of products on every topic is a really fun challenge.”
Walking into the store, one immediately encounters exhibits on different ecosystems across continents, a field tent stocked with products for exploring the outdoors – including binoculars, magnifying glasses and weatherproof “Rite in the Rain” notebooks that Chalfant, who conducts seaweed research in her spare time, finds absolutely essential – and displays highlighting Maine birds, reptiles and amphibians.
Down a flight of stairs, the lower floor of the building is a color-coded journey through the history of the Earth. Visitors will learn about geology, early forms of life, the fatal encounter between dinosaurs and an asteroid and the origins of human manipulation of the environment. This is also where the shop’s dedicated arts supplies section is located. Chalfant says that personally, as an artist who has been frustrated by the lack of art supplies in Downeast Maine, this has become one of her favorite areas to curate.
The top floor, meanwhile, contains some of the most eye-catching, tactile exhibits in the store and facilitates an exploration of the human brain, physics, outer space (a favorite room with young visitors) and the history of the universe. Rainy weather got you down? Visit the surface of the sun and hang out playing games at the store’s puzzle table.
The Naturalist’s Notebook also features many local artists, naturalists and scientists, both in the store’s design, the products it sells and the workshops it hosts. These activity-based features are aimed at getting people outside and excited about nature. September’s offerings include “Fruits & Seeds” with Hazel Stark of the Maine Outdoor School on the 22nd and “Creating Cyanotypes on Fabric” with MDI artist Jennifer Steen-Booher on the 30th.
“We really want the shop to be a resource and a fun place to visit for local people as well as summer visitors,” said Chalfant. For this reason, the store is open year-round (though its hours will change after Oct. 9).
Visit the Naturalist’s Notebook at 16 Main St. in Seal Harbor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week. More information about workshops and registration can be found on its website at www.thenaturalistsnotebook.com.