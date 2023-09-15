Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — Tucked away inside an unassuming storefront in the village of Seal Harbor is the entire history of the universe.

“We like to say that we’re an exploration of the entirety of the past 13.8 billion years. Which is an overexaggeration!” manager Jordan Chalfant laughed. “But we do try to have books on every topic in science, nature and art that you can think of.”