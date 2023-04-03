Lifestyle

Silverio Barrera

Silverio “Ace” Barrera

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MSM

MOUNT DESERT — Maine Seacoast Mission welcomed Silverio “Ace” Barrera in February as the new Davis Maine Scholarship program director. Barrera comes to the Mission with 18 years of experience in college admissions, transition and orientation programs, and student advising.

The Davis Maine Scholarship is a partnership between Maine Seacoast Mission and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund. The program offers full, renewable, four-year scholarships at three partner colleges for qualifying first-generation students from eastern Hancock and Washington counties.