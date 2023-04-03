MOUNT DESERT — Maine Seacoast Mission welcomed Silverio “Ace” Barrera in February as the new Davis Maine Scholarship program director. Barrera comes to the Mission with 18 years of experience in college admissions, transition and orientation programs, and student advising.
The Davis Maine Scholarship is a partnership between Maine Seacoast Mission and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund. The program offers full, renewable, four-year scholarships at three partner colleges for qualifying first-generation students from eastern Hancock and Washington counties.
The first six Davis Maine Scholars are currently completing their first year of college. The second cohort, who will graduate high school this June, received college acceptance letters this winter and will select their colleges by May. The Mission is currently recruiting its third cohort of students who will be graduating high school in 2024.
“We are excited to welcome Ace to the Mission,” said Mission President John Zavodny. “With his knowledge of student success and his perspective as a first-generation college student himself, we knew he was the right person to work directly with first-generation students from Downeast Maine through the Davis Maine Scholarship.”
Barrera was most recently the director of Events and Hospitality at The University of Maine and was previously the university's student success manager. He has also worked in college admissions, programming and as a study abroad advisor.
“I am very happy and excited to serve as the new Davis Maine Scholarship program director,” Barrera said. “I view this role as a continuation of my personal and professional passion to assist students and their families in their transition to higher education.”