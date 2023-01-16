Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society welcomes Steve Bromage, executive director of Maine Historical Society, as speaker at its annual Baked Bean Supper at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to be held virtually again this year. Bromage will speak about history as the foundation of Maine’s sense of place, and how important it is to Maine’s identity and well-being.

Formed just two years after Maine became a state, Maine Historical Society (MHS) has been collecting, promoting research and scholarship, and helping share Maine’s story for the last 200 years. Bromage joined MHS in 2001 and has served as its director since 2012. His leadership focuses on how the history field can evolve to meet the needs and interests of contemporary audiences in Maine.