Lifestyle

PORTLAND — Children or spouses of workers injured on the job may benefit from an annual Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company scholarship program, now entering its 22nd year.

The MEMIC Group is accepting applications for its Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship Program, founded in 2001 to offer tuition assistance to children and spouses of workers who were seriously injured at work. MEMIC has awarded more than $242,000 in Horizon Scholarships to 49 students since the program began.