This photograph by Katie Dyer of Mount Desert won her the November spot in First National Bank’s annual calendar.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FNB

MOUNT DESERT — Photographs by Mount Desert resident Katie Dyer have been chosen by First National Bank (FNB) in its annual customer photo contest, not only for a calendar page but also for one of its holiday cards.

Fifteen color photographs were picked from over 250 entries in FNB’s annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest. The images will appear in the bank’s 2024 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all FNB offices by mid-November.

