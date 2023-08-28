MOUNT DESERT — Photographs by Mount Desert resident Katie Dyer have been chosen by First National Bank (FNB) in its annual customer photo contest, not only for a calendar page but also for one of its holiday cards.
Fifteen color photographs were picked from over 250 entries in FNB’s annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest. The images will appear in the bank’s 2024 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all FNB offices by mid-November.
The winning entrants are:
Cover – Don Dunbar of Perry; January – Anne Brown of Rockland; February – Wielder Catapat of Rockport; March – Loretta Giberti of Auburn; April – Matthew Hiebert of Bethel; May – Lois Glaser of Boothbay Harbor; June – Karen Roberts of Boothbay Harbor; July – Marge Winski of Saint George; August – Matthew Parisot of Union; September – Olivia Henning of Milford; October – Ben Sprague of Bangor; November – Katie Dyer of Mount Desert; December – Laura Zamfirescu of Monroe; wall calendar image – Don Dunbar of Perry; tide chart image – Andrew Mull of Wheeling, W.V.
In addition to the calendar images, two photos — one by Dyer and one by Bruce Burnham of Boothbay — were chosen for the bank’s holiday cards.
FNB began asking its customers last fall to submit their best original, scenic Maine shots. The custom calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.
“Every year we are inspired by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, executive vice president. “Creating custom calendars that highlight our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is truly a win-win scenario. We look forward to sharing our calendars this fall.”