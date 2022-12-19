MDI libraries to offer free tax filing help Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor public libraries are hosting trained volunteers through the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide program to help island residents file their taxes.This service is free to taxpayers with low and moderate income and is offered in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service.Northeast Harbor Library will have this service, by appointment only, on the following Mondays: Feb. 27, March 20 and April 3.Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold sessions, also by appointment only, on the following Mondays: Feb. 6 and 13, March 6, 13 and 27, and April 10.For information about what you need to bring and to make an appointment, call the Northeast Harbor Public Library at (207) 276-3333 or the Southwest Harbor Public Library at (207) 244-7065. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Northeast Harbor Southwest Harbor Library Northeast Harbor Library Recommended for you Popular MD365 revising NEH housing plan Legal challenge to cruise ship petition likely Island police log for week of Dec. 15 Town moves forward with pool, dog park plans Three MDI schools to be closed Friday due to viruses Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists