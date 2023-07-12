ROCKLAND — The Worthington Scholarship Foundation recently welcomed 639 new scholars to its program.
Worthington scholars are graduates of 98 high schools throughout 13 counties in Maine and are selected upon need and merit. These 2023 graduates join the 844 current Worthington scholars who reflect the Foundation’s vision to support the completion of post-secondary education in Maine.
Local Worthington scholarship honorees are Mount Desert Island High School graduates Ava Harper, University of Maine; Logan Closson, Eastern Maine Community College; Addison Harper, Southern Maine Community College; Avery Preston-Schreck, University of Maine at Machias; Darrin Stavnesli, Husson University; Wyatt Kane, Eastern Maine Community College; Brandon Marsh, Thomas College; Ryder Haines, University of Southern Maine; Aaron Kimball, Northern Maine Community College; Spencer Clark-LoveJoy, Southern Maine Community College; Aidan Brasier Eastern Maine Community College; Ava Philbrook, University of Southern Maine; Alida Hodgkins, Southern Maine Community College; Julianna Lee, Husson University; and Aiden Grant, University of Maine.
“I see in each of these scholars the grit and determination to succeed,” said Bev Worthington, co-founder of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “Our scholars were chosen because we know they have what it takes to complete college and we’re so excited to help them take that first step.”
In 2024, the Worthington Scholarship will be available to those who attend a public Maine high school and will attend Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, Thomas, any campus of the University of Maine system, or any campus of the Maine Community College system.
“Through our scholarship, we aim to raise the aspirations of our scholars while providing them with the support needed to pursue a post-secondary degree,” said Julie Bourgoin, president of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “Our scholars are selecting colleges and universities in Maine where they will receive a world-class education and contribute to Maine's future.”
One of the foundation’s overarching goals is to resist the relocation of academics from Maine to other states where students could be at-risk of incurring student loan debt beyond their means.
The Worthington Scholarship Foundation provides multi-year scholarships with values ranging from $6,000 to $17,000. Since 2010, more than $18 million has been granted to graduates of Maine high schools who attend partnering Maine colleges.