MaineCF awards $222K in journalism scholarships Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation's Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund has awarded $222,000 in scholarships to 19 students studying journalism at the undergraduate or graduate level.The Gannett Scholarship provides support for students majoring in journalism or a related field and helps pay tuition for undergraduate or graduate studies.Scholarship recipients from the area include Mark Allen Fuller of Ellsworth, Ava Philbrook of Trenton, Moira Sankey of Surry and Sophia Taylor of Mount Desert.A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance and financial need.The application for next year's Gannett Scholarship will open in January 2024. For more information, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.