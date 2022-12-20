Lifestyle

AUGUSTA — During this holiday season, Maine law enforcement agencies will be increasing their efforts to reduce impaired driving. Law enforcement presence will be increased during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. This campaign began Dec. 14 and will run through Jan. 1, 2023.

Law enforcement officers are on the frontline of defense when it comes to keeping motorists safe from impaired drivers. With hours of training, education and experience, officers can detect erratic operation of motor vehicles and initiate a traffic stop.