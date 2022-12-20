AUGUSTA — During this holiday season, Maine law enforcement agencies will be increasing their efforts to reduce impaired driving. Law enforcement presence will be increased during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. This campaign began Dec. 14 and will run through Jan. 1, 2023.
Law enforcement officers are on the frontline of defense when it comes to keeping motorists safe from impaired drivers. With hours of training, education and experience, officers can detect erratic operation of motor vehicles and initiate a traffic stop.
“During the stop, officers conduct roadside interviews with motorists looking for signs of impairment through visual/audible clues,” said Lt. Jamie Pelletier of the Madawaska Police Department. “Officers are out patrolling streets and rural roads 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with an emphasis on reducing impaired driving. Our mission is to ultimately keep the communities we serve and protect safe.”
The Maine Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Highway Safety wants to remind motorists to drive safely and to drive sober during the holiday season, and gave the following tips:
Designate a sober driver, plan to stay where you are, or plan to use public transportation/ride service to get home safely.
Take the keys away from a friend or family member who is about to drive while under the influence and help that person plan to get home safely.
Watch out for possible impaired drivers on Maine roadways. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 or contact your local police department immediately.
With less daylight hours, be more cautious of pedestrians, animals and other motorists when you get behind the wheel.