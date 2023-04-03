NEW YORK — AFS-USA invites families and individuals from the Maine area and surrounding communities to become hosts for international students for 12 weeks, a semester or an academic year.
Exchange students represent nearly 80 countries and cultures, including Kenya, Ukraine, Egypt, Türkiye, Italy, Germany, Chile, Thailand and more. They are among the more than 1,000 international AFS students hosted in the U.S. each year.
Once students and host families are matched, they receive ongoing support from trained staff and are welcomed into their local chapter of volunteers, alumni and fellow host families.
According to the organization, one thing that sets AFS-USA apart is the network of almost 3,000 volunteers throughout the U.S. Many volunteers have hosted international exchange students or studied abroad with AFS and will support families, students and schools in gaining the most from their hosting experience.
Hosting provides individuals, families, high schools and communities with opportunities to learn about the unfamiliar by exploring a diversity of cultures, all while sharing their own culture with a young person from a different country.
Hosts are expected to provide their student(s) with a bed, meals, support and encouragement throughout their program. Students arrive with their own spending money and medical coverage.
Those interested in hosting an AFS exchange student may call (800) AFS-INFO or visit www.afsusa.org for more information.