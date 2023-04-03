Lifestyle

NEW YORK — AFS-USA invites families and individuals from the Maine area and surrounding communities to become hosts for international students for 12 weeks, a semester or an academic year.

Exchange students represent nearly 80 countries and cultures, including Kenya, Ukraine, Egypt, Türkiye, Italy, Germany, Chile, Thailand and more. They are among the more than 1,000 international AFS students hosted in the U.S. each year.