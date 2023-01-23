Lifestyle

AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission on Jan. 17 appointed David Greenham of Gardiner to a five-year term as executive director. Greenham has worked as interim executive director of the state arts agency since January 2021, when he transitioned from his role as chair of the commission to help lead the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appointment was unanimous and provides continuity and stability to the arts sector during a time of continued uncertainty, as artists and arts organizations navigate the fallout from the pandemic, said Commission Chair David Hopkins of North Haven.