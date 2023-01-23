AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission on Jan. 17 appointed David Greenham of Gardiner to a five-year term as executive director. Greenham has worked as interim executive director of the state arts agency since January 2021, when he transitioned from his role as chair of the commission to help lead the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The appointment was unanimous and provides continuity and stability to the arts sector during a time of continued uncertainty, as artists and arts organizations navigate the fallout from the pandemic, said Commission Chair David Hopkins of North Haven.
Greenham said the success of the Maine Arts Commission depends on collaborations across the public and private sectors. He’s grateful for the support of Governor Janet Mills, herself an artist, whom Greenham described as “a deeply passionate poet.”
“In a state where so many individuals cobble together two or three part-time gigs to make a living, you can bet that in many cases one of those gigs includes some kind of art making,” he said.
With funding from the Maine Legislature and the federal government, the Maine Arts Commission operates with an annual budget of $1.9 million. It distributes about $400,000 in grants to artists and arts organizations statewide, promotes public art installations, arranges art exhibitions and manages a range of popular programs, including apprenticeships in the traditional and folk arts, Poetry Out Loud, Percent for Art, Maine Poet Laureate and others.
Prior to joining the Maine Arts Commission, Greenham spent a decade working for the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine in Augusta, including two years as the associate director. In addition to his administrative duties there, he arranged and curated exhibitions and created educational programming. Before that, he led the Theater at Monmouth for 14 years, providing artistic and administrative direction, and has been active in the arts community of Maine since coming to the state in 1985.
Greenham is a lecturer in drama at the University of Maine at Augusta and writes theater reviews for the Arts Fuse, an independent online arts magazine.