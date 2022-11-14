BAR HARBOR — From Kermit the Frog to Bert and Ernie, puppets have stolen the hearts of children across America for generations. It is rare, however, to see a live puppet show, and even more rare to meet the people behind the curtain.
Brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and sister Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen introduce their audience to the magic of puppeteering with comical voices, special scripts and loveable characters. Their puppetry troupe, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers, is based in Bar Harbor and has performed shows at local, regional, national and international venues for 20 years.
“We still have fun every time we perform,” says eldest sibling Erik. By now, the team has their routine down pat. When asked how many times they have performed, Robin looks around at her brothers. “We did 1,000 shows, but that was what? Six years ago now? I should really count again.” Overall, the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers have done each of their three shows around 700 times.
The puppeteering idea was born after Erik took a puppet class at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Inspired, the artist started ripping apart old stuffed animals and working on scripts. Brian helped his older brother in a series of shows at a Renaissance fair and Robin, the youngest, soon joined in.
“All of us had a pretty big theater interest,” Erik explained. “We do kind of approach it like a theater show.”
Each performance has a cast of characters with scripted lines, music, sound effects and lighting.
Erik does the script writing while Brian creates the mouth-and-rod style puppets and Robin handles the business. Each of them takes part in the performances.
Their shows include “Everybody Loves Pirates,” starring a puppet named Lucy and her friend Little Chucky on a quest for buried treasure, and “The Legend of the Banana Kid,” which brings Little Chucky out West to cowboy country. Their third show is “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in which classic Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find his head. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” was written and performed as the troupe’s debut in Bar Harbor in 2000. Now, over 20 years later, they use largely the same set, though “our carpentry skills have improved” says Erik, “and Ichabod has gotten a face lift,” Brian chimes in.
The team travels around with everything they need to create an imaginary world and invites their audience along for the ride. The set consists of a large, wooden structure with two planks running across – one just over the heads of the performers and one just below their chests. Each of these planks is adorned with cardboard and papier-mâché scenery of trees and houses. Then, black sheets are draped from the planks to create a kind of hidden booth. So, when one of the performers puts a felted puppet on their hand and lifts it over their head, a character has suddenly appeared among the scenery. As the Torbecks walk back and forth behind the set with their arms over their heads or slide along on their knees below the lower bar, the characters appear to be moving on their own within their own diorama-like land.
Voices are a whole other issue. The three performers often voice the character they have on their hand but “at times I control the horse while Erik is doing the voice,” says Robin. “Yeah, it’s a great trick because they can’t see us,” says Erik, hiding behind the curtain. The mouth of the puppet is controlled by one hand while the arms are controlled with the other. Rods attached to the hands are not visible to the audience so when the Torbecks move them up and down, their characters seem to be talking with their hands or even having a dance party.
The audiences, often young children, love the puppets. After seeing the Headless Horseman, one young boy from a home-school group said he likes puppets “because you can make them more funny and make their heads fall off.” “Puppets can really bring a shy kid out,” said Erik.
After the show, the Torbecks often invite kids up to meet the puppets and let them try them out. The kids can put the anxiety of talking aside and “just communicate through the puppet,” said Robin.
“It kind of makes you lose your personality,” said Erik, describing puppeteering. The Torbecks can do what they love, perform while avoiding the eyes of the audience. While the characters in the shows may be made of felt, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is nothing if not human. Each of the stories creates a wonderful, comical tale with dynamic, sensitive characters.
During the holiday season, the Torbecks will perform their own special version of Dr. Seuss’s “The Grinch” Dec. 2-3 at The Grand in Ellsworth, and at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Thursday, Dec. 8, sponsored by The Neighborhood House and the Northeast Harbor Library. “The Grinch” will also grace the Criterion in Bar Harbor on Dec. 11.
“It is a real holiday tradition for a lot of people around here,” said Kim Fitch, operations manager at The Grand. “Frogtown is special because they are such seasoned performers and they do it all themselves. Kids love it, adults love it.”