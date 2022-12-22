BAR HARBOR — When some people think of model railroads, they picture remote control trains endlessly circling Christmas trees. Earl Brechlin of Bar Harbor takes this up a notch. Enter his set room and you are entering Moose River, a fictional world consisting of six different communities along 70 feet of mainline track complete with people, buildings, cars and a view of Mount Katahdin off in the distance.
“It’s really, in a way, it’s a sculpture,” said the railroader as he looked around the world he has created.
Brechlin started putting together the set room in his basement 15 or 16 years ago. Tracks snake around the small room on a chest-high platform surrounded by a logging community, a quarry, a baked bean factory, a freight yard, the fictional city of Carlton (based on Portland) and a paper factory. The walls of the room were made specially for the set, painted a dreamy blue with white, fluffy clouds and bent gently around the corners of the track to eliminate harsh corners and shadows. This makes it seem as if the clouds go on forever, as in a real sky.
Brechlin currently owns 30 different locomotives or train engines and about 150 train cars, spanning from the modern passenger cars of the Down Easter to freight cars loaded with wood chips. Most of Brechlin’s track and setup are HO scale, a popular size of model railroad track and train. One smaller, N-scale train has its own track, traveling back and forth to the miniature quarry.
Brechlin enjoys that in the world of Moose River, things can be as he wants them to be. He mixes and matches industries and time periods. In Moose River, steam engines exist in the logging community while diesel-powered locomotives work the main line, even though the two locomotives are from very different eras.
“You can just have some fun with parts of real life and just come down and say, ‘What do I feel like doing?’” said Brechlin. “Well, last week, I felt like building a baked bean plant.”
Last year, Brechlin worked on creating a fire rescue scene in the town of Carlton complete with the flickering light of the fire in the windows of an apartment building. He has modeled Moose River off industries well known throughout Maine’s history.
“You got woodchips, you got lumber, you’ve got the beans, you know, all the paper here,” said Brechlin, pointing out each element. “Here’s the lobster boat with the guy pulling the trap. There are nine moose in different places around the layout … There are backpackers up here. And they have a camp up near the fire tower.”
Brechlin’s love of model railroading started when he got a train for Christmas. “I put it on a ping pong table, and then you get tired of just looking at it running in circles all the time. So I decided, well, it’d be fun to have some little buildings and maybe a tunnel. And then you start adding things,” Brechlin said.
Over the years, he honed his love for his craft with his late brother Carlton, who kept his own model of the New Haven train system at his house in Connecticut. Brechlin named his model city after his brother, who died in 2008. A miniature version of Nest Egg Auctions, Carlton’s business, stands near the freight yard. Across the way near the baked bean factory, the Squeaks antique storefront is in honor of Brechlin’s late father-in-law.
Some things like buildings, locomotives and their cars come from kits that Brechlin buys online. The railroader then paints and weathers each of the elements in order to have them fit into the scenery.
Other elements, like the birch trees that line the set, are made completely from scratch. Brechlin uses twigs from his yard and paints each of them the white and black patterns of a birch tree. Signs and decals adorn the structures, from a large Moxie sign atop a building to an Uncle Sam poster slapped on the side of an ACME facility, each is printed out and hand placed by Brechlin. Near the freight yard, even hand-painted graffiti is included in the atmosphere of Moose River.
As for electronics, every train contains a computer chip that is programmed on a computer and then put into a digital command control (DCC) system. This system takes care of everything from the sounds of engines and bells that correspond with each locomotive to the switching of tracks.
Moose River is also completely functional after dark. When the lights are off in the set room, Brechlin can turn on the lights of the city. The trains have lights that glow, the windows of buildings light up, the barrel fire enjoyed by miniature folks down by the paper mill glows and the freight yard is lit up by flood lights. Each of these lights is individually wired and the wires are hidden below the set, hanging down and snaking toward intricate circuit boards.
Brechlin controls the trains, lights and tracks with multiple remotes stationed around the room. Corresponding diagrams light up as junctions are opened and closed, tracks are dropped and trains enter and exit the mainline.
Brechlin explained that many model railroaders become obsessed with being prototypical, or having everything on their set match the real world perfectly to scale. There are train buffs who become enthralled with locomotives and train history, and there are rivet counters who will not accept one less or one more rivet on a model train than on one in the real world.
Brechlin, however, enjoys just having fun with his set. “It’s like a 3D video game,” he said.
Brechlin’s grandchildren visit him for what railroaders call operating sessions, where each grandchild can control their own locomotive and navigate through Moose River. Little cards stored near the controllers dictate what each train must do during an operating session, including making deliveries, picking up loaded train cars and getting gas.
“Two hours can go by in an instant because you’re really just focused, you’re really concentrating,” explained Brechlin. In this way, model railroading is not a solitary hobby. “There’s a lot of people in Maine who are model railroaders,” said Brechlin, and the community extends worldwide. “It was one of the great thrills for me when a photograph from my layout made it into Model Railroader magazine, which is the biggest one on the planet.”
When asked if his railroad was complete, Brechlin said it never would be. For him, there are always “other buildings to build, there are people to put out, there are more lights to go places.”
To watch videos of the Moose River Railroad, visit its YouTube page.