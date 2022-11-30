MOUNT DESERT — Is there a connection between wasted food and climate change?
You bet there is, says Susanne Lee, a faculty fellow at the University of Maine's Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.
She will talk about the link at the Northeast Harbor Library on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The public can attend the talk in person or by Zoom. Go to the December calendar on the library’s website for information on registering for the Zoom option.
“Forty percent of the food produced for human consumption in the United States each year is wasted,” according to the Natural Resources Council of Maine. “The 133 billion pounds of food that's wasted annually could fill Gillette Stadium [home of the New England Patriots] more than 700 times.
“This wasted food is worth more than $160 billion, and 97 percent of it ends up in landfills, where it breaks down anaerobically and produces millions of pounds of methane gas, which is more damaging to the climate than CO2.”
Lee talked about this issue last fall in an interview on Maine Public Radio. She said the value of the food that’s wasted “is not counting the cost of the water, the energy, the labor that goes into producing that food that's never eaten. They say it's analogous to going to the grocery store, buying five bags of groceries and on the way to your trunk you drop two of them.”
Lee said there is a lot that individuals, municipalities and states can do to reduce the amount of food that's wasted. For example, she said Vermont has a complete ban on organic waste, which has resulted in a 40 percent increase in food donations.
“People are starting to think, if I can no longer put food in the trash…what am I going to do with it?” Lee said. “Well, maybe I'm going to have to manage it more carefully. If I have some good edible food, maybe I should be taking that to the food pantry or sharing it with my neighbor or family.”
