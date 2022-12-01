SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Library will be decked in quilts handmade by Island Quilters as well as bejeweled with Jayne Dwyer’s Papermoon sculpted nature and coastal Maine inspired jewelry during December. A select number of quilts and all the jewelry will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the library.
Island Quilters was formed in 1992 and the chapter is a member of the Maine Pine Tree Quilt Guild. Members make baby and oncology quilts that are given to Mount Desert Island Hospital. The group is currently meeting on the second Wednesday evening of the month from 6-8 p.m. and on the fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor, where they share works in progress, learn different techniques, work on challenge and pro-bono projects, and plan other events and activities. For more information about Island Quilters, contact co-chairs Michele Daley at (207) 664-4237 or Tom Lee at (207) 244-0087.
Dwyer has been sculpting images in polymer clay for over 15 years. The caning process, or millefiore, used to create her designs involves no painting. She sculpts her designs from many colorful logs of polymer clay. To see examples of her work, go online to www.papermoonjewelry.com.
Stop by the library on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Holiday Book Sale for gift-ready books. There will be tickets available (one for $1 or six for $5) for two raffles as well, one for 1 gallon of fresh-caught scallops and the other for a limited-edition print of Judy Taylor’s “Echo Lake Beach.” The sale and raffles will be ongoing through the drawing at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29. A limited number of “Echo Lake Beach” prints are also available to purchase for $250.