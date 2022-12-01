Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Library will be decked in quilts handmade by Island Quilters as well as bejeweled with Jayne Dwyer’s Papermoon sculpted nature and coastal Maine inspired jewelry during December. A select number of quilts and all the jewelry will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the library.

Island Quilters was formed in 1992 and the chapter is a member of the Maine Pine Tree Quilt Guild. Members make baby and oncology quilts that are given to Mount Desert Island Hospital. The group is currently meeting on the second Wednesday evening of the month from 6-8 p.m. and on the fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor, where they share works in progress, learn different techniques, work on challenge and pro-bono projects, and plan other events and activities. For more information about Island Quilters, contact co-chairs Michele Daley at (207) 664-4237 or Tom Lee at (207) 244-0087.