BAR HARBOR — Each year, the average person produces 150 to 200 pounds of food scraps, and these scraps make up 25-44 percent of our general waste. You can learn how to reduce these scraps and reuse them to improve soil and grow more food.

Mark King of the Maine Compost School, of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, is being hosted by the Bar Harbor Garden Club for a talk called “Composting in Your Community” at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.