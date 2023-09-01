BAR HARBOR — Each year, the average person produces 150 to 200 pounds of food scraps, and these scraps make up 25-44 percent of our general waste. You can learn how to reduce these scraps and reuse them to improve soil and grow more food.
Mark King of the Maine Compost School, of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, is being hosted by the Bar Harbor Garden Club for a talk called “Composting in Your Community” at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
King, recognized as one of the leading compost specialists in the country, is a native of Winthrop. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Maine and a master’s degree in zoology from Southern Illinois University. He has been with the Maine DEP since 1991.
King currently works as the environmental specialist in the DEP’s Materials Management Division, where he oversees the Organics Management Program. He also serves as the department’s compost contact on the Maine Compost Team.
In 1997, King helped develop the internationally renowned Maine Compost School, where he serves as director as well as a faculty member. A current project of his is to promote statewide composting of pre- and post-consumer food residuals as an alternative to costly landfill and incineration disposal.
An example of a local composting program is Chickadee Compost in Blue Hill. Its founder, Kate Tomkins, will also be attending this presentation to share information about the compost program in Surry that serves the Blue Hill peninsula.
The talk will be followed by a club business meeting and light refreshments. All are welcome to attend.
This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public. Club members and guests are asked to make a reservation by emailing Barbara Amstutz at president@barharborgardenclub.org or calling Pam Bowie at (207) 244-3436.